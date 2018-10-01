Man threatens to blow up house during hours-long SWAT standoff in Montgomery County, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A local couple was arrested over the weekend after leading officers on a chase— during which one suspect shot at police and threatened to bomb a home— in the Montgomery County area.

The Montgomery Police Department reports the incident started on Saturday around 8:45 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a white Saturn Vue for traffic violations near Highway 105, but the driver refused to stop.

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit and successfully spiked the vehicle’s tires. The driver crashed into a fence on the property of a home in the 12300 block of FM 149.

The driver, 34-year-old Nolen Goodman, reportedly exited the vehicle and fired at least one round toward authorities, before fleeing the scene.

Officers found the suspect’s girlfriend, Rosemary Paez, inside of the vehicle and took her into custody. Paez was later released, police say.

On Sunday around 9:45 a.m., deputies returned to the home on FM 149 after receiving a tip that Goodman was inside of the residence. Law enforcement attempted to establish communication with Goodman, but were unsuccessful.

After Goodman and Paez refused all reasonable attempts from law enforcement to surrender, deputies administered gas into the residence in an attempt to get both suspects to exit. Police say Paez exited the home around 10:15 p.m. and told police that Goodman was not in the home.

Nearly 30 minutes later, officers were able to verify that Goodman was inside of the home. The suspect allegedly told law enforcement that he had a bomb and would blow the entire house up if they didn’t leave.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT eventually entered the home and took Goodman into custody without incident about 4 a.m. Monday.

Due to her actions, Paez was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension of a known fugitive.

Both suspects were transported to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office jail.