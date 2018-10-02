Police: 12-year-old girl missing in Deer Park ‘believed to be in extreme danger’

DEER PARK, Texas — A 12-year-old girl was reported missing after leaving her home early Tuesday morning, according to the Deer Park Police Department.

12-year-old Marsche Bates was picked up from her home by an unknown person and taken somewhere in the Houston area, police said.

Bates is believed to be in extreme danger, police said. The person of interest is a man known as “Jay” from the Cypress area.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Bates or the person of interest, please contact the Deer Park Police Department at 281-478-2000.