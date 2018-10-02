HPD: Man strikes trees, fence, pole then tries to hide from police after chase in NE Houston

HOUSTON — A man is arrested after leading police on a short chase through northeast Houston Monday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The chase started around 11:30 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a driver in the 5400 block of Hardy Road for traffic violations. The driver sped away from police and led them on a short chase.

The driver lost control of the vehicle near Cochran Street where he struck a fence, two trees and knocked down a pole, police said. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene.

Officers found the suspect hiding in an abandoned car. The suspect attempted to run away again from officers, but was quickly caught and taken into custody.

HPD will further investigate to determine if the vehicle was reported stolen.

The following photos were taken at the scene: