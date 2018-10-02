× Woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend outside Willowbrook Mall after altercation

HOUSTON — A woman fatally shot her boyfriend during an argument in a parking lot near Willowbrook Mall Monday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident started around 8:30 p.m. at Willowbrook Mall.

According to witnesses, the couple started arguing inside of the mall then continued outside in the parking lot.

The man jumped onto his motorcycle and the woman got into her silver Dodge Durango, police said. The couple drove around the parking lot and collided in front of a credit union near TX-249.

According to police, at some point the woman pulled out a gun and shot her boyfriend. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was transported to the hospital after sustaining multiple cuts and bruises, police said.

HPD is further investigating what exactly happened before the deadly shooting.