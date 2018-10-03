Cy-Fair ISD officer accused of sexually assaulting missing 12-year-old girl

DEER PARK, Texas — An officer with the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Police Department was arrested for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl that was reported missing in Deer Park, according to the Deer Park Police Department.

Jorge Bastida, 22, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to police, the 12-year-old was found at Guesthouse Inn near Cypress Tuesday around 11 a.m. with Bastida, after leaving her home early that morning.

The 12-year-old was believed to be in extreme danger, police said. Authorities discovered that Bastida was a police officer with the Cy-Fair ISD Police Department.

After being interviewed, Bastida resigned his position and was later arrested.

Deer Park police will further investigate this case.

Statement from Cypress-Fairbanks ISD: