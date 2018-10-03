Cy-Fair ISD officer accused of sexually assaulting missing 12-year-old girl

DEER PARK, Texas — An officer with the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Police Department was arrested for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl that was reported missing in Deer Park, according to the Deer Park Police Department.
Jorge Bastida, 22, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
According to police, the 12-year-old was found at Guesthouse Inn near Cypress Tuesday around 11 a.m. with Bastida, after leaving her home early that morning.
The 12-year-old was believed to be in extreme danger, police said. Authorities discovered that Bastida was a police officer with the Cy-Fair ISD Police Department.
After being interviewed, Bastida resigned his position and was later arrested.
Deer Park police will further investigate this case.
Statement from Cypress-Fairbanks ISD:
We are aware of the disturbing allegations that a former Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Police Department employee was involved in the aggravated sexual assault of a missing Deer Park juvenile. The employee, who resigned while being investigated, was in a training program and was always under the direct supervision of a field training officer in CFISD. These allegations are heartbreaking to the more than 16,000 other employees who represent CFISD with integrity.