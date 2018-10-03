× HPD: 4-year-old may have witnessed mother’s fatal shooting at Red Roof Inn

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting between a possible couple at a west Houston hotel Wednesday morning.

The incident happened shortly after midnight at the Red Roof Inn near West Sam Houston Parkway and Westheimer.

Officers received an alert from the Marine Corps Police Department in California in reference to one of their service members’ erratic behavior on social media.

Marine Corps PD gave Houston police a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

According to police, officers received a call from the hotel’s security guard in response to a shooting.

When officers arrived, the security guard explained to them that a 4-year-old boy walked into the lobby and told him that a man shot his mother. The security guard went toward the room and found the door open, but did not hear anyone and decided to call 911, police said.

Officers went into the room and found the 4-year-old’s mother and a man dead from a gunshot wound, police said. The child was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Police believe that the victim and suspect were a couple. HPD will further investigate.