Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Good morning, Houston! It's Wednesday, October 3rd, 2018 and Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is getting you over the hump. She has your full foggy forecast. Plus, today's top talkers. Including, a 4-yr-old witnessing his mother be killed during apparent murder-suicide. And where you can cheer on the Astros at a playoff pep rally.

Click play to check it out!