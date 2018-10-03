Maggie’s Must-Haves: Fall Faves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It's a new season and we already a list of favorites you're sure to fall in love with. Lifestyle expert, Courtney Bustillos is sharing some must-haves with morning dose.'s Maggie Flecknoe.

Glasstic Water Bottle

Price range: $20

Shatterproof glass bottle - no embarrassing breaks (Everything tastes better in glass)

Shatterproof glass bottle - no embarrassing breaks (Everything tastes better in glass) Easy to change the look/style

Glass Bottle that doesn't sweat - no condensation/spots on table

Glass Bottle that doesn't sweat - no condensation/spots on table Easy to Clean

BPA Free

Fillerina

Price range: starts at $145

Fillerina is a dermo-cosmetic filler treatment, which is able to obstruct wrinkles and to give more volume to those areas of the face that are more subject to skin sagging with time-passing

Fillerina® users are claiming up to 10 years off their face with these magical, patented products.

How does it work? It’s all about the size of the molecules in the hyaluronic acid (the active ingredient in Juvederm). Fillerina scientists figured out how to get the molecules small enough to apply topically and not have to inject them with needles in a doctor’s office.

StoryChips

Price range: $5-$7

You don't need to download an app to use it or even create an account. It's super fast and easy to use.

There are so many possibilities for using it - from birthday cards to wedding guestbooks.

The privacy element - you control who sees your message and can set it to self-destruct.

Good value - our cards are similarly priced to traditional greeting cards.

Bliss Lights

Price Range: starting at $15

Make the backyard glow with ONE light that creates thousands of sparkles. Light up your surroundings with BlissLights for Fall Parties and the Holiday Season!

BlissLights and the BlissBulb can both be used indoor and outdoor! Either twist a BlissBulb into any light socket and watch it light up an area or simply plug in the traditional BlissLights for a starry glow, too!

Lay-N-Go