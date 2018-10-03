× Man shot in front of wife, kids during home invasion in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the stomach during a home invasion in southeast Houston Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The invasion happened around 1 a.m. at a home near Luca Street and Sherwood Drive.

According to police, two masked men forced their way into the home then shot the homeowner in his stomach.

The suspects drove away in the homeowner’s beige Tahoe, police said. The victim’s wife and three children were uninjured.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition, police said.

HPD is investigating the scene.