HCSO investigates fatal motorcycle accident on North Freeway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist was involved in a fatal accident on the North Freeway Thursday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 45 North Freeway near Cypresswood Drive.

According to deputies, a motorcyclist was traveling near the entrance ramp and lost control of his bike then crashed.

A passing motorist saw the bike lying on the mainlanes and called 911 immediately, deputies said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

HCSO is investigating to determine if alcohol played a factor.