HPD: Man shot in head, leg while in car near SW Houston food store

HOUSTON — A man was shot multiple times near a southwest Houston food store Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near Shop N Carry Food Store on Sandpiper Drive.

Officers were called to the food store and found a man shot multiple times in a car on the side of the road along with shell casings on the sidewalk, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said. The victim was shot in the leg and grazed in the head.

HPD is interviewing witnesses, in hopes of finding the suspect.