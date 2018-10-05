× Driver flees, returns then allegedly admits to causing fatal multi-car accident in NE Houston

HOUSTON — A driver was arrested after being an initial cause of a fatal multi-vehicle accident in northeast Houston Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mesa Road and Sterlingshire Street.

According to police, as a Toyota Corolla driver was traveling near Mesa Road, he failed to yield while making a left turn. The Toyota driver crashed into a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, spun around and struck a Honda CR-V behind him.

The Toyota driver fled away from the scene and did not call 911, police said. A passenger in the Toyota died at the scene.

The other drivers stayed at the scene, police said. About an hour and a half later, the Toyota driver returned to the scene and was interviewed by police.

The Toyota driver was arrested and will face a Failure to Stop and Render Aid charge.