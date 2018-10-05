Former Rice football player charged in connection with Blain Padgett’s drug overdose

HOUSTON — A former Rice University football player is facing charges after the death of Blain Padgett, a player who the suspect allegedly sold pills with an opioid 10,000 times more powerful than morphine, the Harris County District’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Stuart “Mooch” Mouchantaf, 25, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death, which carries a penalty of five to 99 years or life in prison.

“Users better beware that even a spec of this drug can kill you,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “And dealers, you are on notice that if your product kills people, you will be prosecuted for causing a death, not just dealing drugs.”

Padgett, 21, was found dead in his bedroom by fellow players after failing to show up for practice in March 2018.

The Houston Police Department claims Padgett bought pills from Mouchantaf, pills which the victim thought were Hydrocodone but actually contained Carfentanil, according prosecutors.

“I want to commend our homicide investigators and other personnel in our department who identified and arrested a suspect whose actions in selling this poison contributed to Blain Padgett’s death,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Carfentanil was originally made as an elephant tranquilizer and a lethal amount is so miniscule that it is invisible to the human eye.

“What the public, parents and teenagers need to understand, is that it is increasingly difficult to buy pharmaceutical-grade pills on the streets,” said Assistant District Attorney Paul Fortenberry, who is chief of the Major Narcotics Division .“ The purchaser of these pills assumes they are legitimate, but they are actually tricked with potentially deadly consequences.”