Houston Happenings: Greek Festival, Race for a Cure, ScreamWorld

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Houston Greek Festival

It’s time to “Greek out” at the Houston Greek Festival this weekend at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Free admission will be on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy authentic Greek cuisines, music, dancing and more.

Festival tickets will start at $5.

For more information, click here.

28th Annual Komen Houston Race for the Cure

Pink Out! The 28th Annual Komen Houston Race for the Cure will be on Saturday at the Sam Houston Park.

The race will begin at 7:45 a.m.

This warm-to-your-heart event will provide research and support to help conquer breast cancer and honor cancer victims/survivors.

Tickets will start at $25.

For more information, click here.

ScreamWorld

Enjoy a night of terror at ScreamWorld!

Known as Houston's Most Terrifying Haunts, ScreamWorld is open and eager to give you a terrifying experience — you've been waiting for.

Brace yourself for the multi-haunted house attractions such as VooDoo Swamp, Jake's Slaughterhouse, Edge of Darkness and more.

Tickets will start at $29.

For more information, click here.