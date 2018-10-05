× HPD: Fire crews pull driver out of vehicle with Jaws of Life after crash in Spring Branch

HOUSTON — A man had to be pull from his vehicle — with the Jaws of Life — after crashing into a fence in Spring Branch Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. near Livernois Road and Campbell Street.

Apparently, as a red Ford pickup truck driver was approaching Campbell he suddenly veered off the road, into a driveway, through a ditch and struck a tree.

The passenger in the pickup was not hurt, but the driver had to be extricated by HFD, police said. He was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

HPD is investigating if alcohol played a factor.