HPD: Suspects leave weapon behind after shooting man in west Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for two suspects after they shot a man multiple times — leaving their weapon at the scene — Friday morning in west Houston.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. near Greenridge Drive and Winsome Lane.

According to police, as the victim was leaving a store, he was approached by two men at gunpoint. The victim had a physical altercation with the suspects after they demanded his money.

During the fight, one of the suspects shot the victim under his arm and dropped the gun, police said. Both suspects fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital for surgery.

HPD is investigating the scene, in hopes to find clues that will help to identify the suspects.