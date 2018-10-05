LaCroix lawsuit alleges drink not ‘all natural,’ contains cockroach insecticide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA – A new lawsuit alleges that popular sparkling water LaCroix falsely claims it is “100% natural.”

The class action lawsuit was filed against LaCroix’s parent company alleging cockroach insecticide and other artificial ingredients are used in the drink, which is advertised as “all natural,” KYW-TV reported.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Lenora Rice, claimed testing revealed that LaCroix contains a number of artificial ingredients, including linalool. It also stated the parent company National Beverage was aware of the synthetic chemicals and was “intentionally misleading consumers.”

The company denied the allegations, stating the lawsuit was filed “without basis in fact or law regarding the natural composition of its LaCroix sparkling waters.”

The lawsuit seeks to stop the beverage company from promoting LaCroix as natural and award damages to customers who bought the drink under the assumption it contained “all natural” ingredients.

According to CBS Philadelphia, the lawsuit states:

“The plaintiff Rice, desiring a healthy, natural beverage, was led to purchase LaCroix sparkling water because of the claims made on its packaging, advertising and web site to be “innocent,” “naturally essenced,” “all natural,” and “always 100% natural.” However, LaCroix in fact contains ingredients that have been identified by the Food and Drug Administration as synthetic. These chemicals include limonene, which can cause kidney toxicity and tumors; linalool propionate, which is used to treat cancer; and linalool, which is used in cockroach insecticide.”

National Beverage Corp responded to the lawsuit, denying all allegations.

In a statement, the company said:

“Natural flavors in LaCroix are derived from the natural essence oils from the named fruit used in each of the flavors. There are no sugars or artificial ingredients contained in, nor added to, those extracted flavors. All essences contained in LaCroix are certified by our suppliers to be 100 percent natural.”

It went on to say:

“The lawsuit provides no support for its false statements about LaCroix’s ingredients. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers “natural” on a food label to be truthful and non-misleading when “nothing artificial or synthetic (including all color additives regardless of source) has been included in, or has been added.” All LaCroix product labels include an ingredient statement indicating each product contains carbonated water and natural flavors. National Beverage stands by that ingredient statement and the fact that all the flavor essences in LaCroix are natural.”

The plaintiff’s lawyers said individuals who purchased LaCroix and want to be added to their list should call 773-831-8000.