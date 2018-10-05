NEVERSETTLE: Astros to face Indians in ALDS

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros and the Cleveland Indians have played 59 games against each other, but none of those games will compare to the ones played in the upcoming American League Division Series. The ALDS is starting Friday at Minute Maid Park.

First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. with Justin Verlander on the mound.

Astros Senior Manager of Promotions & Events, Brianna Hughes shared with Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe what fans can expect today near the ballpark!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You're a shining star! Maggie prepares for the ALDS with a "shinin" dance routine with the Astros Shooting Stars — along with Orbit.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Jennings, Astros VP Merchandising & Retail Operations, gave Maggie and viewers a sneak peek of what the Astros players will be "sportin" during the big games.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Astros Social Media Manager, Danny Ferris reminds fans on how to stay updated with the ALDS games through social media.