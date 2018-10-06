× Astros defeat Indians 7-2 in postseason opener

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros claimed a 7-2 win over the Cleveland Indians Friday during the opening round of the American League Division Series.

The defending World Series champions dominated the matchup, swinging four home runs— Alex Bregman sending the first homer to left field at the bottom of the fourth. Jose Altuve, George Springer and Martin Maldonado also crushed home runs.

Justin Verlander threw five scoreless innings until giving up two runs in the sixth inning. The Astros bullpen held the Indians scoreless throughout the rest of the game.

It was an excellent start!

Both teams return to Minute Maid Stadium on Saturday for Game 2 at 3 p.m.