Dominant pitching by Verlander, Cole lead Astros to commanding 2-0 playoff lead 

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros earned another impressive win Sunday defeating the Cleveland Indians 3-1 in Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Stadium.

Justin Verlander and Geritt Cole made excellent contributions in back-to-back games, keeping the Indian’s powerful offense in check and securing a 2-0 playoff lead for the Astros.

Cole struck out 12 and walked none, making MLB history as only the second player to ever do so in a postseason matchup. Legendary pitcher Tom Seaver fanned 13 with the New York Mets in Game 1 of the 1973 National League Championship Series.

Marwin Gonzalez hit a double that scored two runs as well as broke a sixth inning tie with the third of his four hit. Alex Bregman homered for the second straight day to create the two-run advantage.

The Astros head to Progressive Stadium on Monday for Game 3. First pitch is at 12:30 p.m.