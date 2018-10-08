Astros dominate Indians 11-3, sweep way into ALCS

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros brought out the brooms Monday! The team completed a three-game sweep over the Indians with an 11-3 victory at Progressive Field.

Houston secured the victory after turning a one-run deficit into an eight run advantage by scoring 10 in the last three innings.

The game featured two home runs by George Springer, a three-run shot by Carlos Correa and a two-run double by utility player Marwin Gonzalez. Alex Bregman was on base four times and scored two runs in addition to an RBI.

Starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel allowed two runs in five innings. Reliever Colin McHugh earned a win after throwing two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

The Astros will take on the winner of the American League Division Series between the Yankees and Red Sox.

The American League Championship Series will begin on Oct. 13.