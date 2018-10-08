Registration deadline to vote in Texas midterm elections this Tuesday

HOUSTON — While many states allow voters to register the day of an election, Texas voters must register one month before.

The last day voters can register for the Nov. 6 election is Tuesday since Monday is a federal holiday and the voter registrar office will be closed.

Voters who still need to register must visit their county voter registrar office to drop off a completed application or print and postmark an application to their county voter registrar by Tuesday. People can also register to vote when they obtain or renew a driver’s license.

Voters can check whether they are registered on the Texas Secretary of State site.