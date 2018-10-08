Driver charged, accused of striking constable in throat after north Houston chase

HOUSTON — A local driver is behind bars after he was accused of evading officers and striking a constable’s deputy in the throat near the Greenspoint area over the weekend, according to the Harris County Pct. Constable’s Office.

Jaquez Evans, 29, is charged with evading in a motor vehicle and assault on a peace officer.

Constable deputies instructed the suspect to pull over Saturday in the 13600 block of Ella Boulevard, but he refused to stop.

Officers reportedly followed Evans until he jumped out of the moving vehicle and tried to escape on foot. The vehicle then collided with the garage door of a residence located in the 1200 block of Lavender Shade Court.

Deputies were able to catch up with the suspect and detain him. During the arrest, Evan allegedly struck a deputy in the throat.

Evans was booked into the Harris County Jail where his total bond was set at $25,000.