Driver identified after returning to crash site of fatal hit-and-run in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Local police have identified an alleged hit-and-run driver accused of causing a fatal accident Thursday night in northeast Houston and then returning to the crash scene more than an hour later.

Joseph Donta Lott, 25, is charged with failure to stop and render aid.

The Houston Police Department responded to a crash in the 9800 block of Mesa Road about 6:35 p.m.

Investigators said Lott was driving a maroon Toyota Corolla southbound on Mesa Road when he failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn onto Sterlingshire Street. The suspect reportedly struck a silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck traveling south on Mesa Road.

A passenger, 52, in the Toyota was ejected from the vehicle and onto the roadway, where he was then struck by an unknown black vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota and the black vehicle fled the scene, police said. About 90 minutes later, Lott returned to the crash and was taken into custody.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on the wanted driver of the black vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.