Houston burger joint serving up free milkshakes for every Astros postseason home run 

HOUSTON — A local burger spot is treating its patrons to a cool treat for each home run the Astros hit during the 2018 postseason.

Every person dining or in line at The Burger Joint will receive a certificate for one free milkshake when any Astros player hits a home run through the end of the season.

The Astros hit 27 homers on their way to a World Series title in 2017, so the restaurant could end up giving away hundreds of the frozen dessert!

Remember, this sweet deal is only being offered to dine-in customers!