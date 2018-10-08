Man accused of fatally beating common-law wife with baseball bat in Second Ward

Posted 10:13 AM, October 8, 2018, by

HOUSTON — A local man is facing criminal charges after the brutal beating of his common-law wife at a residence in the Second Ward area, according to the Houston Police Department,

Paul Ramirez, 63.

Paul Ramirez, 63, is charged with murder.

Investigators said Charlene Cadwell, 60, was viciously beaten with a baseball bat about 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of N. Sidney Street.

Ramirez was immediately taken into custody after police arrived in response to a witness call.

Cadwell was taken to a nearby hospital with traumatic head injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Ramirez admitted to his role in the incident, according to police. The witness also provided a statement regarding the assault.