Man accused of fatally beating common-law wife with baseball bat in Second Ward

HOUSTON — A local man is facing criminal charges after the brutal beating of his common-law wife at a residence in the Second Ward area, according to the Houston Police Department,

Paul Ramirez, 63, is charged with murder.

Investigators said Charlene Cadwell, 60, was viciously beaten with a baseball bat about 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of N. Sidney Street.

Ramirez was immediately taken into custody after police arrived in response to a witness call.

Cadwell was taken to a nearby hospital with traumatic head injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Ramirez admitted to his role in the incident, according to police. The witness also provided a statement regarding the assault.