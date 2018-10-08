× Man with autism reported missing in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man suffering from autism after the resident was reported missing Monday from the Sharpstown area.

Kevin Woods, 33, was last seen Sunday in the 7600 block of Clarewood.

Woods is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He was wearing a long sleeve button-down shirt and black slacks.

Anyone with information should contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.