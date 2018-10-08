Suspect wanted after allegedly shooting, killing woman in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a possibly armed man after a woman was shot and killed overnight in the Trinity Gardens area, according to investigators.

The victim was found dead about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in 7400 block of South Hall Street near Elbert. Witnesses reported seeing a suspicious man approached the woman from behind, pull out a gun and firing at least twice. He then ran off.

The woman, refered to by neighborhood residents as “Linda,” was later found in the middle of the street by paramedics with the Houston Fire Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is described only as a man possibly wearing brown shorts and a blue plaid button-down shirt.

“I have family members who have lived on this street for years,” a resident said. “Apparently, someone just walked up to her and shot her in the back. It’s kind of devastating— that’s crazy. ”

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.