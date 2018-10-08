Texans defeat Cowboys 19-16 with game-winning field goal in overtime

HOUSTON — The Texans crushed the Cowboys 19-16 with game-winning field goal Sunday night in overtime— marking the team’s first win over Dallas since 2002!

Cowboys tied it up on a 48-yard field goal with less than six minutes on the clock.

DeAndre Hopkins redeemed himself after losing a rare fumble in the third quarter. The star wide receiver did that with a 49-yard catch and run that got the Texans in scoring range. Kai’imi Fairbairn then lead the team to victory with a final 36-yard kick.

Deshaun Watson threw for 375 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Texans, who won in overtime for the second straight week.

The match up pulled in a franchise-record crowd of 72,008 football fans.

Texans host the Buffalo Bills at noon on Oct. 14.