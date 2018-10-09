17-year-old reported missing after leaving CPS center in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Local police are searching for a young woman after she was reported missing last week from the southwest Houston area.

Samantha “Sammy” McCann, 17, was last seen leaving the Child Protective Center at 63000 Chimney Rock on Oct. 4.

She was wearing pink shorts, a black tank top and pink running shoes. McCann is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. The teen has blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance should call Houston police at 713-884-3131 or missing persons investigators directly at 832-394-1840.