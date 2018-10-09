× FBCSO: Suspect barricades himself in Sugar Land home after shooting deputy in leg

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A suspect barricaded himself in a home after shooting a deputy in the leg Tuesday morning, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 4:24 a.m. at a home on Lakeridge Canyon Drive.

Incident: Deputy shot while responding to a disturbance. Non- life threatening. Shooter is barricaded in residence. 3700 Lakeridge Canyon. pic.twitter.com/hZ2ZiEiN1C — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) October 9, 2018

According to deputies, a woman called 911 during a disturbance at the home, mentioning that a man was trying to kill her. When authorities arrived, they tried to check on the homeowner, but the suspect started firing multiple rounds — striking a deputy in the leg.

The deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.

Update: Female and child just came out of the residence. Suspect is now alone inside. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) October 9, 2018

About four hours later, the woman and a small child were able to make it out of the residence safely, deputies said. The suspect was last seen inside of the home.

This is a developing story.