HPD: 2 suspects on the run, 1 left behind after smash-and-grab attempt at Chase bank

HOUSTON — One suspect is in custody and two are on the loose after attempting to steal an ATM at a bank in southeast Houston Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around midnight at the Chase bank on Bellfort Street.

According to police, three suspects drove to the bank in a stolen pickup truck. They tried to tie a chain around the ATM, but were unsuccessful. The suspects busted open the ATM and tried to steal the safe inside, which alerted police.

When officers arrived, they found one of the suspects in the area. The suspect attempted to run away, but was quickly caught and arrested by officers.

HPD found the stolen pickup truck in a nearby neighborhood. The remaining suspects are at large.

Photos taken at the scene: