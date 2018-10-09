HPD: 61-year-old man reported missing after going to Kashmere Gardens Burger King with friend

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a 61-year-old man, who was reported missing at a Burger King in Kashmere Gardens.

Frederick “Freddy” Lee, 61, was reported missing last Sunday around 12:30 p.m. at the Burger King on Collingsworth Street.

According to police, Lee went to the fast food restaurant with his friend, exited a van and was never seen again. Lee’s friend was inside of Burger King at the time of his appearance.

Lee is about 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you’ve seen him, please contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840 or HPD at 713-884-3131.