Suspected drug dealer caught ‘riding dirty’ on FM 1960 in north Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON — Bond is set at $31,500 for an alleged drug dealer caught with several illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in north Houston, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed.

Elijah McFarland, 23, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 2600 block of FM 1960 on Oct. 6.

Constable deputies reportedly found several illegal substances including Ecstasy, Adderall, Oxycodone, Xanax and Marijuana concealed within a hidden compartment. The substances were packaged in a manner suggesting they were for sale, investigators said.

McFarland was subsequently charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

He was booked into the Harris County jail.