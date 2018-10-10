× HPD: Man shot multiple times in leg, arm during drive-by shooting near SE food store

HOUSTON — A man was shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting near a southeast Houston food store Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at Adams Food Store on Alabama Street.

According to police, a silver-colored vehicle drove by the food store and opened fire at several men who were standing in the parking lot.

One of the victims, 27-year-old Joshua Norman, allegedly returned fire, police said. The victim was shot multiple times in the leg and arm.

When officers arrived, a witness told them that the victim left the scene. As they were checking the area, officers found two pistols and two vehicles struck by bullets.

Police found Norman waiting in an emergency room at a nearby hospital. The victim was treated for his injuries.

The suspects are still on the loose.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.