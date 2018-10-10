× HPD: Man’s body found in storm sewer during EquuSearch in NE Houston

HOUSTON — A man’s body was found in a storm sewer near Dow One Park in northeast Houston during a missing persons search Tuesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. near Beltway 8 East and the Hardy Toll Road.

According to police, as the Texas Equusearch team searched for 69-year-old Alexander “Alex” Medina — reported missing since Oct. 5 — in the area, they found his truck.

As they continued to search, crew members smelled a suspicious odor coming from an open storm sewer. The HPD Dive Team went into the sewer and recovered a man’s body.

Medical Examiners will perform an autopsy to confirm the man’s identity.