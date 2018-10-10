Maggie’s Must-Haves: ‘Fall’ in love with these seasonal trends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — We want to make sure you're "on point" this season.

Lifestyle expert, Courtney Bustillos shared with Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe some fall trends that everyone is ready to use and wear this season.

Summerfield Collection - Starting at $14.99

Summerfield Collection creates unique and glittery earrings and pendants that are made from painted glass cabochons making them true wearable art.

The designer was inspired by her favorite era, the 80s, and always had a love for costume jewelry.

These pieces are multi-generational.

Flower Pot Tea Company - Starting at $8.99

They create blooming teas by gently infusing healthy green tea leaves with the essence of fruit and wrapping them around delicate dried flowers. What you get is the vegetal flavor of the tea with all its health benefits finished with a hint of a sweet fruit.

For a caffeine-free indulgence, we bring you pure flowers in their natural form with our floral tisanes. Sweet and earthy, their gentle aroma will mellow you down with surprising and unfamiliar flavors.

Gelli Arts - Starting at $13

All products are non-toxic and proudly made in the USA!

Great for decorating school space and designing new crafts!

Easy clean up

AmeriBag - Starting at $60

Comfort- Body-hugging contouring, sizes to fit every body, making it the most comfortable bag you’ll ever own.

Versatility- A wide variety of sizes, colors, fabrics and styles.

Ergonomic- Designed to contour to the curve of your spine, making heavy loads feel lighter.

Security- The main zipper is always against your back, ensuring your valuables are safe.

Organization- Rummaging through your bag is a thing of the past! Intelligently designed pockets help keep your belongings in order.

Balance- Unique shape keeps weight evenly distributed across your back.

Audrey's Bear - Starting at $29