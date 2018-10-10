× MCSO: Man severely burned from head to toe in house explosion in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A Magnolia mobile home explosion left a man severely burned Tuesday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The explosion happened around 10 p.m. at a mobile home on Timberloch Trail in the Timberloch Estates Subdivision.

When Magnolia fire crews arrived to the scene, they found a man critically burned from head to toe. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The back wall of the mobile home was blown out, along with some windows, investigators said.

An unknown woman was at the scene, but suddenly disappeared.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office Bomb Squad and the Woodlands and Needham Road Fire Hazmat Units arrived to the scene for further investigation. After searching the home, the bomb squad declared it clear.

Fire marshals will investigate the cause of the explosion.