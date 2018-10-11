Man charged after woman found dead along roadside in northwest Houston, police say 

HOUSTON — Houston police have charged a suspect accused of killing a woman early Wednesday in the Greater Inwood area.

Everett Wright, 25, is charged with murder.

He was identified as a primary suspect just hours after the victim was found dead about 5:20 a.m. in the 6600 block Fairway.

Multiple witnesses called 911 after finding a red Mercury Mystique in a ditch and an unresponsive woman inside the vehicle. Investigators said the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a red 2008 Jeep.

Following further investigation, Wright was taken into custody.

He was questioned and subsequently charged on Thursday.