× Suspect injured after crashing dirt bike during police chase near Kingwood, police say

KINGWOOD, Texas — A local man was hospitalized early Wednesday after crashing his dirt bike during a police chase, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers spotted the rider in the Kingwood area about 1:30 a.m. They reportedly instructed the driver to pull over as the vehicle was not registered for street use, but he refused.

Police pursued the suspect until he crashed on Mustang Trail near Forest Cove Drive. He was taken to the hospital with multiple broken ribs.

It wasn’t revealed why the man tried to evade police.

The suspect’s mother tried to recover the bike, but it had already been towed.