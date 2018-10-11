WATCH: Man caught on video robbing Cricket Wireless in Katy at gunpoint, deputies say

KATY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Thursday of a man allegedly robbing a cell phone store at gunpoint in the Katy area.

The suspect is accused of targeting a Cricket Wireless in the 6800 block of N. Fry Road about 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 25. An employee told officers the man came into the store and asked questions about cell phones and service plans. He then left a few minutes later.

According to investigators, the same man returned to the store and pulled a chrome-colored handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the employee. He demanded money from the register and several phones that were on the counter.

The suspect left the store on a bicycle, police said.

He is described as being 20 to 25 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 in height and weighing 150 to 160 Lbs. The suspect has a thin build with short hair.

Anyone with information related to the case should call the HCSO violent crimes unit at 713-274-9210.