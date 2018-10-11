Woman confesses to fatally shooting man at apartments in Greenspoint area, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a woman allegedly confessed to shooting and killing a man Wednesday night in the Greenspoint area.

Officers and firefighters responded to the 13300 block of Northborough Drive about 6:30 p.m.

Investigators said a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found just outside an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moments later, a woman reportedly approached detectives and told them she was the one responsible. She was immediately detained.

It’s still unclear whether charges have been filed.