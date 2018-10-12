Alleged serial rapist, accused of targeting up to 8 local women via dating apps, appears in court

HOUSTON — Bond has been set at more than $1 million for a man accused of sexually assaulting up to eight women he met through various dating services such as MeetMe.

Jorge Arturo Mar, 24, is charged with first degree aggravated sexual assault. He made his first court appearance in a Harris County courtroom Wednesday night. So far, the suspect has only been charged in one case, which includes the offense of aggravated robbery with the deadly weapon.

Mar was arrested about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday after a warrant was issued for him following the rape and armed robbery of a woman on Aug. 29, 2017.

According to prosecutors, the victim met the suspect on MeetMe.com and they arranged to meet up in person. Mar allegedly picked the woman up in a Chevy Camero and drove her to a random parking lot. He then threatened the woman with a knife, forcing her into the backseat and raping her.

Investigators said Mar then pushed the victim out of the car along with her cellphone case, but kept the woman’s phone. The woman flagged down a passerby for help and was brought to a local hospital.

Using the victim’s statement and rape test kit, investigators were allegedly able to link Mar to several similar cases. The Houston Police Department believes there are more victims and encourage these women to come forward.

In court, it was revealed Mar is a recent father after his first child in February. He is also a lifetime Harris County resident.

His bond was set at $1 million for the sexual assault charge and $100,000 for the aggravated robbery charge.

The suspect is currently being held at the Harris County jail.