Amazon delivery person watches his van roll into parked car, then drives away

LAWRENCE, Kan. - Police in Kansas are trying to identify a driver who they say left the scene after his unattended delivery van hit a parked car, and it was all caught on video.

It happened in the parking lot of a sorority house on Kansas University's campus.

"One of my friends texted me yesterday morning, and she said, "Are you OK? What happened to your car?" said the KU sophomore who owns the car that was hit. She asked that her name not be revealed.

What she saw moments later sent her into a panic.

"I ran out here in the parking lot, and I saw my car had been completely turned and spun into a different spot, and it had damage to it," she said.

Her car has damage on the rear bumper and passenger side.

She thought someone stole her keys and took her car for a joyride until she heard from a neighbor who saw the whole thing.

It was also all caught on surveillance cameras. The Amazon deliveryman got out of his van, packages in hand. He took a few steps toward the sorority house - then turned around to see the van rolling away.

"At first I thought maybe his friend was moving his car for some reason or something like that," said Jack Renner, a KU student who witnessed the incident. "So I turned around and kept walking. And then I heard a bang, and I turned around and noticed that the van had rolled down and hit the car."

But instead of going after his van, the driver turned back around and continued delivering packages at the sorority house.

"I saw him like throw the packages down, run down the stairs, hop in the car and just take off," Renner said. "And that's when I was kind of like confused."

Lawrence Police confirmed an unattended van rolled into a parked car.

"When I first saw the footage, I thought, 'Why wouldn't he put the car in park? And how did he not notice it was rolling down the hill right when he got out?' But I also thought it was definitely a rude thing to do," the owner of the car said.

She figured out the driver is an Amazon sub-contractor. In a statement provided to WDAF, an Amazon spokesperson said, "This does not reflect the standards we have for delivery service partners. This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages, and we are working with our delivery service partner and the customer to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

"I'm kind of concerned about the Amazon sub-contractors at this point, which makes me not trust Amazon as a business," the woman said. "I think that I would like them to try to know their delivery people better before they allow them to deliver all their packages."

About 80 students live in the sorority house and walk in and out of its shared parking lot. The car owner and witness want answers to make sure they're safe in their community.

"I walk up this hill probably about three or four times a day," Renner said. "Like a ton of people do. We're pretty lucky that no one was walking up."