Freaky Friday: Have a ‘spooktacular’ time at the Houston Zoo Boo

HOUSTON — Houston’s favorite spooky kooky Halloween event— Houston Zoo Boo — returns this Friday!

Presented by LyondellBasell, the Houston Zoo Boo is a family-friendly Halloween event where guests can enjoy trick-or-treating, music and fun activities — with a wild twist. The event is open to attendees every Friday in October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jackie Wallace, Houston Zoo’s Director of Public Relations, shared with Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe what ghouls and goblins could expect at this year’s “spooktacular” event.

Zoo Keeper, Amber Zelmer introduces Maggie and viewers to "Blondie," the zoo's Chilean Rose Tarantula.

Who-who do we have next? Amber mentions interesting facts about their adorable Eastern Screech-Owl, "Tory."

Slither down to the Houston Zoo to visit "Julian," the zoo's Madagascar Giant Hognose Snake.