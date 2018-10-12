Houston Happenings: Bayou City Art Fest, Howl-O-Ween, Italian Fest, Cajun Catfish Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON —The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Bayou City Art Festival

The 47th Annual Bayou City Art Festival brings fine art from around the world this Saturday and Sunday to downtown Houston.

The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Bagby Street.

Browse through the streets of Downtown to see works from over 300 artists across the country and enjoy some delicious bites, drinks along with live music.

Discounted tickets may be purchased online prior to the event and Houston area Randalls store. Family passes and 2-day passes are available.

For more information, click here.

Howl-O-Ween

Have a doggone spooky time at Citizens for Animal Protection's Howl-O-Ween on Saturday at the Central Green Park in LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.

The event will be from 8 to 11 a.m.

Pet owners, along with their fur-babies, can enjoy CAP's one mile dog walk, K-9 costume contest, pet expo and more.

Register your pet now at www.cap4pets.org to attend.

Houston Italian Festival

Mamma mia!, take in the traditions, tastes and sweet tunes of Italia at the 40th Annual Houston Italian Festival Saturday and Sunday at University of St. Thomas.

Guests can take part in cooking classes, wine and beer tastings, Italian language classes, grape stomping and more.

For more information, click here.

Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival

Drive up to Conroe for its annual Cajun Catfish Festival in downtown Conroe this weekend.

This family-friendly event features catfish and Cajun eats with live music, arts and crafts, a carnival and the annual catfish pageant.

For more information, click here.