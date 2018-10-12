HPD: Masked man armed with assault rife shoots pregnant woman through door of East End apartment

HOUSTON — A pregnant woman was hospitalized Thursday night after being shot by a masked man possibly armed with an assault rifle at an apartment in the East End area, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. to the Country Club Place Apartment Homes in the 900 block of Villa De Matel near Fair Oaks Road.

Investigators said a couple was standing outside their front door when the assailant approached them from the court yard. The suspect reportedly pointed the gun at the couple as he walked toward them.

When the woman’s companion spotted the suspect, he quickly pulled her into their apartment and locking the door behind them. The suspect became frustrated and fired multiple shots into the front door, hitting the pregnant woman in the leg.

The suspect escaped before police arrived. Meanwhile, the injured woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It’s possible the suspect intended to rob the couple, police said.

Anyone with information related to the case should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).