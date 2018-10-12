Man shot up to 10 times at apartment in north Harris County; suspects still at large

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a young man was shot multiple times and then left for dead late Thursday at a local apartment complex.

The victim, who is believed to be in his late 20s, was found dead in the parking lot of The Palms on Rolling Creek apartments at about 11 p.m. Investigators said the victim had been shot between seven to 10 times.

It’s possible the victim had an altercation with two other men. The suspect were seen running from the apartment moments after the shooting, deputies said.

The man wasn’t a resident at the apartment and was staying with a friend.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

On Friday, detectives were awaiting confirmation of the victim’s identity and for access to the apartment’s surveillance system.

Anyone with information related to the case should call the Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).