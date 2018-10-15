× HCSO: Bicyclist struck by 2 vehicles in Aldine, 1 driver on the loose

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A bicyclist was struck by two vehicles in Aldine Sunday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. near Aldine Bender Road and Armory Road.

According to deputies, as a pickup truck driver was traveling on Aldine Bender, accidentally clipped the bicyclist — knocking him to the ground. The pickup truck driver immediately pulled over.

A black SUV came along, ran over the bicyclist and fled the scene, deputies said. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No charges are expected on the pickup truck driver, deputies said. They are searching for the other driver.