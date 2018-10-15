× HCSO: Mother arrested after firing gun during argument with sons in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman led deputies on a short chase after shooting a gun at her northwest Harris County home during an argument with her sons Sunday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. at a home on Wortham Drive.

According to deputies, the woman got into an argument with her two adults sons, went outside to retrieve a gun and then fired once at the home.

Deputies arrived to the scene and found the woman sitting in her pickup truck in front of the home. Deputies followed her from FM 1960 to Eldridge Parkway, continuing to Jones Road after she led them on a ten minute chase.

The woman turned into a parking lot after deputies spiked her vehicle. After negotiating, deputies were able to convince the woman to get out of her vehicle.

The woman was taken into custody for mental health treatment. No injuries were reported.